CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and $5.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08658466 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,363,110.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

