Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

