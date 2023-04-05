Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $138.04. 40,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.