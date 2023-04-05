Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 42,476 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,387,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 248,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.67. 29,295,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,736,289. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

