Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.