Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,500 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

