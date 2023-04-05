Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Up 2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 1,147,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 904,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.82.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

