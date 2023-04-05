Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

