China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
