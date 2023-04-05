China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in China and international. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.