Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

