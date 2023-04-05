Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 5,484,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,019,328. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.