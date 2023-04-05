Citigroup Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

BSX stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

