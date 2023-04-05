Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading 1.2% Higher

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.03. 277,829 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

About Clearway Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

