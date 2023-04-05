CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.07. 259,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,333. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

