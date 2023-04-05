Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 865,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

