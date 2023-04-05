Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,511 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. 1,304,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,897. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

