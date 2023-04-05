CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $7.97

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00028384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and $39,987.15 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

