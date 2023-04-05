Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 1,992,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

