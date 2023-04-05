Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.74 and last traded at $129.97. Approximately 185,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 254,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

