Comparing California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 44.95% 27.07% 16.62% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 2.02 $3.61 billion $5.19 4.96 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 3 12 1 2.67 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats California Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

