Comparing Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) and FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) and FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A FirstCash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hertz Global and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.69 billion 0.59 $1.05 billion $3.27 4.86 FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.59 $248.59 million $5.37 17.45

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstCash beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

