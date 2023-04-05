Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 9.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

