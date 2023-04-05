Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00-$11.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Earnings History for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.