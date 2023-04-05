Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00-$11.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

