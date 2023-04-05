Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,934.07

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,934.07 and last traded at $1,906.58, with a volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,915.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,745.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,594.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

