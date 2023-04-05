Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$2,589.51 and last traded at C$2,570.21, with a volume of 4826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,578.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,687.50.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

About Constellation Software

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,364.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,158.25.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

