Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading Down 8.1%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 1,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

