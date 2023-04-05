ConvaTec Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.04 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7,613.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

About ConvaTec Group

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.74), for a total value of £61,510.93 ($76,392.11). 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

