Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $147.91 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.27 billion and $147.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.43 or 0.00040554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

