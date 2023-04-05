Cronos (CRO) Price Up 0% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $18.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00063702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

