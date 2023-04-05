Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,062 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

