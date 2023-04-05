Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $320.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

