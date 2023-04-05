Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $975,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $133.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

