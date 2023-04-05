Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.