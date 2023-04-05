Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,647 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $354.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.