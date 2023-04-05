Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

