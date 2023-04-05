Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

