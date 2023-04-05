DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.68 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00013812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $124.68 million and approximately $334,846.26 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,164,398 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.91818033 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $376,765.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

