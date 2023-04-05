DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCP. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of DCP opened at $41.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

