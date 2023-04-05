DEI (DEI) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $4,049.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00329246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

