Dero (DERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.62 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $107.62 million and approximately $235,420.05 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00028621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,301.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00328083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00074437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00557903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00450553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003533 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,426,372 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

