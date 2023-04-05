Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Down 18.2%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 156,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 129,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Rating)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.