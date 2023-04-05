DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 20,812 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $130.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

