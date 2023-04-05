Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 3,230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,400.0 days.
Dexus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Dexus has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38.
About Dexus
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dexus (DEXSF)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.