Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 3,230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,400.0 days.

Dexus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Dexus has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38.

Get Dexus alerts:

About Dexus

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.