Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 29,294,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 43,971,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

