Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,548 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.