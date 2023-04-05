Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE DIV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. 48,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,651. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

