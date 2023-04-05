Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) COO Christopher Franklin Devall Acquires 5,698 Shares

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) COO Christopher Franklin Devall bought 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $68,560.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominari Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DOMH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 17,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dominari Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.