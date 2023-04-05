Douglas Holtzman Sells 20,443 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 20,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $124,497.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,428.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Douglas Holtzman sold 1,522 shares of Icosavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $16,270.18.

Icosavax stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 203,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Icosavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

