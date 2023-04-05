DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.69

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.69 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 318.40 ($3.95). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 316.60 ($3.93), with a volume of 4,584,445 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.15) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.24).
DS Smith Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Activity
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
