DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.69

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.69 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 318.40 ($3.95). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 316.60 ($3.93), with a volume of 4,584,445 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.15) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.24).

DS Smith Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

DS Smith Company Profile

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.47), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($183,862.89). Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

